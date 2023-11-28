North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon

1/5

World 3 min read

North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:14 pm Nov 28, 202305:14 pm

North Korea has reportedly snapped critical US sites using spy satellite

North Korea on Tuesday claimed its new Malligyong-1 spy satellite has captured images of several United States (US) sites like the White House, the Pentagon, and nuclear aircraft carriers, KCNA reported. It also claimed the satellite—launched last week—photographed a US naval base, a shipyard, and an airfield in Virginia, as well as military installations in South Korea, Guam, and Hawaii. The images have also reportedly been viewed by Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. However, the images were not verified independently.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

North Korea is notorious for testing missiles to intimidate the US, South Korea, Japan, and their allies. Earlier this year, Kim called for ramping up the nuclear weapons program, including a nuclear attack submarine, which has long been on Pyongyang's bucket list. North Korea is also said to be part of an eastern block alongside Russia and China opposing the US-dominated world order. It also reportedly struck a deal to supply weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

3/5

Doubts over satellite's functionality

Amid Pyongyang's claims, experts told The Guardian they were skeptical about the functionality of the Malligyong-1 spy satellite. They stated it was too early to determine if it was working properly just a week after launch. On the other hand, South Korean military officials claimed the satellite had entered orbit, but they haven't been able to confirm if it could capture and transmit images from space. The spy satellite was believed to have been developed with Russian technological assistance.

4/5

Know about North Korea's spy satellite launch

Malligyong-1 is a North Korean reconnaissance satellite and the country's first spy satellite. It was allegedly launched to spy on South Korean and American military movements. Reportedly, two of its previous launches failed, with the third one succeeded on November 21. Meanwhile, the satellite's launch led to heated discussions at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday. The UN sanctions against North Korea prohibit it from carrying out ballistic missile tech-related activities; these apply to satellite launches using rockets.

5/5

North Korea defends satellite launch

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused North Korea of violating the UNSC resolutions "by testing ballistic missile technology." In his response, North Korean Ambassador Kim Song accused critics of hypocrisy and defended his country's right to develop and possess weapons systems equivalent to those of the US and others. He also mocked the US, saying satellite technology was being used to improve North Korea's missile capability and asking whether Washington launched its own satellites "with a catapult."