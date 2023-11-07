Iranian president seeks Modi's intervention for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:50 am Nov 07, 202311:50 am

Iranian president has sought PM Narendra Modi's intervention for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has urged India to utilize "all its capacities" to put an end to Israel's actions in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict. During a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raisi reportedly invoked India's battle against Western colonialism and its role as a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). He also expressed Tehran's support to any global collaborative effort for an immediate ceasefire, lift the blockade, and provide assistance to the people suffering in Gaza.

Why does this story matter?

This comes a month after Palestinian terror group Hamas's October 7 attack in Israel triggered a strong military response by Israel in Hamas-controlled Gaza. Nearly 10,000 people have reportedly been killed in Israel's retaliatory strikes in the region. India has been contacting major stakeholders in the West Asian region to de-escalate the situation. Notably, Iran backs both Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has attacked Israel several times since the conflict began. It also warned of potential military intervention in Gaza.

Raisi condemns attacks on civilians, emphasizes Palestinian resistance

Raisi denounced attacks on innocent women and children in Gaza, as well as on hospitals, schools, religious places of worship, and residential areas, calling them "unacceptable," per an official statement. He asserted that "Palestinian resistance groups" had a legitimate right to challenge the occupation by the "usurping Zionist regime." Raisi said all nations should back the Palestinian people's fight for liberation from oppression. He questioned why Europe's battle against Nazi Germany is seen as heroic while Palestinian resistance is criticized.

PM Modi stresses importance of preventing escalation

During the call, PM Modi reportedly highlighted the need to prevent escalation, ensure ongoing humanitarian aid delivery, and promptly restore peace and stability in Gaza. He has held talks with several global leaders, including United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammaed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and British PM Rishi Sunak. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also recently spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian. Separately, Raisi and PM Modi expressed satisfaction with the bilateral cooperation progress, including on Iran's Chabahar Port.

Iran-India relations and North-South Corridor

During the conversation with PM Modi, Raisi characterized Iran's relationship with India as "strategic" and emphasized the need for planning to develop cooperation and make up for delays in this area. He underscored the significance of the North-South Corridor and its advantages for all countries in the region, anticipating that India would make "serious investments" to bolster sustainable economic collaboration, including at Chabahar Port.

Israeli minister makes 'nuclear bomb' remarks on Gaza, US condemns

Meanwhile, Israel's Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, said on Sunday that dropping a "nuclear bomb" on the Gaza Strip was "an option." However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu distanced himself from it and suspended Eliyahu from cabinet meetings. In response, the United States condemned it as "wholly unacceptable." "We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric," Deputy US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.