Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian Navy officials to death for espionage

1/5

India 2 min read

Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian Navy officials to death for espionage

By Prateek Talukdar Edited by Chanshimla Varah 05:47 pm Oct 26, 202305:47 pm

A court in Qatar has reportedly sentenced eight former Indian Navy officials to death

A court in Qatar has reportedly sentenced eight former Indian Navy officials to death for alleged espionage after detaining them since August 2022. The Indian government has expressed shock at the verdict and said it is exploring all legal options. In April, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, however, had said India won't interfere in the Qatari legal process, The Hindu reported.

2/5

We will take up verdict with Qatari authorities: MEA

"We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options. We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely," the MEA said on Thursday. "We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," it added.

3/5

They have been in jail since August last year

The eight persons include decorated officers who have commanded major Indian warships, Hindustan Times reported. They worked for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm providing training and related services to Qatar's armed forces. Qatari authorities rejected their bail pleas multiple times and extended their detention. Last week, Bagchi said India was closely following the proceedings in the "court of first instance."

4/5

Suspicion around espionage charges

After initially saying they were held on "unspecified charges," Bagchi, on being pressed, said the Qatari authorities presented charges as part of the hearing, "but I wouldn't like to get into the legal part of it." The detainees were held on charges of spying in Qatar for Israel and were identified as working for the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Pakistan's Express Tribune reported.

5/5

Qatari authorities claimed to have electronic evidence

The detained individuals include Captains Navtej Singh Gill, Birendra Kumar Verma, Saurabh Vasisht, and Commanders Amit Nagpal, Purnendu Tiwari, Sugunakar Pakala, Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh, Mint reported. They were reportedly working on a sensitive project to build midget submarines. The Qatari authorities indicated having electronic evidence in the matter. An ANI report said the individuals may have been "framed" by Pakistan's intelligence agencies.