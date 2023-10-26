Nokia 105 Classic, with UPI support, launched at Rs. 999

By Sanjana Shankar 04:51 pm Oct 26, 2023

The handset is priced at Rs. 999 for the base model

Finnish mobile phone manufacturer, HMD Global has introduced a new feature phone dubbed Nokia 105 Classic in India. This device boasts a compact shape, a sturdy build, and is equipped with an alphanumeric keypad. It also provides a built-in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app for processing payments. The company asserts that the phone has undergone extensive durability testing.

Variants, price, and availability

The Nokia 105 Classic is available in Charcoal and Blue color options and can be purchased via Nokia.com, offline stores, and other retailers starting today. The phone is offered in four variations: single SIM and dual SIM, both with and without chargers. The base model, featuring a single SIM and no charger, costs Rs 999. HMD Global is also offering a one-year assured replacement guarantee for the phone.

Features of Nokia 105 Classic

Nokia 105 Classic includes a wireless FM radio app and a loudspeaker, enabling users to tune into their favorite stations without needing headphones. The device is equipped with an 800mAh battery and is designed to provide all-day battery life and extended standby time. Ravi Kunwar, VP, India & APAC at HMD Global, believes that the Nokia 105 Classic will "bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all."