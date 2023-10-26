Israel-Hamas war: Competing resolutions by US, Russia fail at UNSC

1/5

World 3 min read

Israel-Hamas war: Competing resolutions by US, Russia fail at UNSC

By Prateek Talukdar 11:31 am Oct 26, 202311:31 am

The UNSC failed to pass resolutions addressing the war between Israel and Hamas

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to pass resolutions addressing the war between Israel and Hamas, as Russia and China vetoed a United States-led draft resolution, while a Russian-led proposal did not receive sufficient support. The US resolution aimed to endorse "humanitarian pauses" for aid delivery into Gaza and the right of "all states" to self-defense within the boundaries of international law. In contrast, Russia's draft called for an immediate and lasting humanitarian ceasefire and denounced violence against civilians.

2/5

US resolution blocked by Russia and China

Ten nations supported the US resolution, but Russia and China utilized their veto power. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also voted against the resolution, with Brazil and Mozambique abstaining. US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed profound disappointment at Russia and China's vetoes, stating that the US had incorporated feedback from the rest of the world since its own veto. She accused Russia of "cynical and irresponsible behavior" for proposing its own text without consultations and with problematic sections.

3/5

Russia's draft fails to gain sufficient support

Russia's draft resolution garnered votes from China, the UAE, and Gabon, but failed to gain enough support to pass. The US and the UK voted against it, while nine other countries, including US allies France and Japan, abstained. Russian representative Vassily Nebenzia alleged that the US did not want UNSC decisions to impact a potential Israeli ground offensive in Gaza and that their resolution aimed to bolster the US political position in the region rather than protect civilians.

4/5

General Assembly to debate war amid deadlock

Notably, the proposed resolution by the US didn't call for a complete ceasefire. As the Security Council remains at an impasse, the wider UN General Assembly is set to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict on Thursday and Friday. Resolutions from this body are non-binding but represent all UN members without veto power. Arab nations are reportedly drafting a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted access for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

5/5

Rising death toll and fears of ground invasion

The UNSC has 15 members, with five permanent members with veto power, including China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US. Since October 7, when Hamas initiated a large-scale attack, killing 1,400 people and abducting 222 others, Israel has been relentlessly striking Gaza. Over 6,500 Palestinians, including 2,360 children, have lost their lives, and there are fears that the death toll may continue to rise if Israel proceeds with an anticipated ground invasion to dismantle Hamas and rescue the hostages.