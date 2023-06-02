World

Time for Security Council reform is now: India at UN

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 02, 2023, 03:16 pm 2 min read

IFS officer Ruchira Kamboj represented India at the UN

Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), said that the current composition of the UN Security Council (UNSC) no longer aligns with the "realities of our interconnected and multipolar world," reported PTI. She was speaking at a roundtable on SC reform at the UN headquarters, hosted by the Permanent Missions of Brazil, India, South Africa, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Kamboj stressed on urgency of UNSC reform

The 59-year-old Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer said, "The Council structure, designed in a different era, does not reflect the rise of new powers, the shifting geopolitical landscape, and the aspirations of nations striving for a fairer and more equitable global order." She also asserted that the urgency of UNSC reform is underscored by the unprecedented global challenges that transcend borders.

UNSC's current structure 'perverse and immoral': ORF president

Meanwhile, Samir Saran, the president of India's leading think tank, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said the current structure of the UNSC is perverse and immoral, as a group of victors of war from another century is still in charge of managing today's world. "The war's burden was borne by the colonies while the privileges of peace benefited the colonizers and their allies," he said.

Current UNSC inefficient, undemocratic: Saran

Saran also called the current UNSC inefficient, undemocratic, and non-representative, questioning, "How can we accept a structure that shuts out Africa, Latin America, and democratic Asia, including the world's largest nation and democracy," referring to India. He further noted that the five permanent UNSC members—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States— often negate the will of the comity of nations.