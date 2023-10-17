Urgent access needed to deliver aid in Gaza, says WHO

By Riya Baibhawi

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sought urgent access to the Gaza Strip to deliver crucial aid and medical supplies

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the World Health Organization (WHO) has sought urgent access to Gaza to deliver crucial aid and medical supplies. Dr. Richard Brennan, the regional emergency director of the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean regional office, said discussions were underway to make Gaza's Rafah border crossing functional. The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has not been closed officially. However, it has become inoperable due to Israeli retaliatory strikes on Palestinian terror group Hamas in Gaza, Reuters reported.

Critical state of healthcare facilities in Gaza

Since Israel's airstrikes began—in retaliation to Hamas's surprise October 7 attack—nearly 2,800 people have lost their lives, and 11,000 have been injured in Gaza. Around half of these casualties are women and children. Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, a WHO representative in Palestine's occupied territories, emphasized the critical state of healthcare facilities in the region. Per officials, a staggering 115 attacks on Gaza's healthcare facilities have been reported; most hospitals are barely functioning due to limited water, electricity, and medical supplies.

Risk of disease outbreaks amid struggles of chronic disease patients

The WHO also expressed concern about potential disease outbreaks in densely populated Gaza as a result of the ongoing Hamas-triggered conflict and a subsequent siege of the region by Israel. It said fears are also mounting for the nearly 350,000 individuals living with chronic diseases like diabetes as they struggle to access healthcare. The Gaza Strip, with an area of 365 square kilometers, is one of the world's most densely populated areas, with 5,500 people living per square km.

Aid waiting at Rafah crossing for approval

At present, aid is reportedly waiting south of Rafah crossing, an essential route for much-needed supplies into Gaza. The crossing had been a critical route for Gaza residents even before the conflict started but is now the only entry point for humanitarian assistance. The WHO has been urging decision-makers to grant access to Gaza so they can start delivering aid and ease the suffering of countless civilians affected by this devastating crisis.

What's happening in Gaza

The narrow Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, is bordered by Israel in the north and east, Egypt toward the southwest, and the Mediterranean Sea on the west. Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, at least 2,800 Gaza residents have died, while 11,000 others have been injured in Israeli airstrikes, per the WHO. At least 3,500 patients admitted to 35 hospitals are at immediate risk. Meanwhile, over 1,400 Israelis were killed, and thousands were injured in Hamas's attack.

WHO calls for release of Israeli hostages