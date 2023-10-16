1 million flee Gaza as Israel prepares for ground offensive

1/5

World 2 min read

1 million flee Gaza as Israel prepares for ground offensive

By Prateek Talukdar 10:22 am Oct 16, 202310:22 am

Over one million people have been displaced from Gaza

Over one million people have been displaced from Gaza, per the United Nations (UN), since Israel started bombing the region following Hamas's attack on October 7 that saw over 1,400 Israelis being killed and hundreds kidnapped. Gearing up for a possible ground offensive in Gaza, Israel has reportedly assembled armored vehicles near the Gaza border. Over 400,000 reservists from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli Air Force (IAF) are on standby, awaiting a "political decision" to initiate the attack.

2/5

Top Israeli commander killed in Israeli airstrike

Israel has been relentlessly bombing Gaza, killing over 2,670 people, including more than 700 children, as per the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza. The deaths on Israel's side due to Hamas attacks have breached the 1,300 mark, CBS reported. Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht called Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks, dubbing him "a dead man walking." Israel's recent airstrikes have taken out top Hamas commanders Billal Al Kedra and Murad Abu Murad.

3/5

Hamas has 150 Israeli hostages

Around 150 hostages are believed to be held by Hamas in tunnels and underground bunkers, rescuing whom poses a significant challenge for Israel. Engaging in close combat within Gaza's complex tunnel system will force Israel to give up its firepower advantage. Experts caution that this factor could greatly affect any ground offensive against Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of Israel's emergency cabinet, which has been expanded to include opposition leaders as well.

4/5

Arab League, African Union say ground offensive will be 'genocide'

Meanwhile, the Arab League and African Union have expressed grave concerns about the dire consequences of a ground offensive in Gaza, even hinting it could lead to "a genocide of unprecedented proportions." Pledging solidarity with the Palestinians, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticized Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory "for almost 75 years." Meanwhile, Israel is also facing potential conflict on its northern border with Lebanon after trading artillery fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

5/5

No innocent civilians in Gaza: Israeli president

Israel cut off vital resources like water, electricity, and food to the densely populated Gaza region but recently restored water supply to the southern area. Moreover, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is being criticized for his "genocidal" language after he called for laying a complete siege on Gaza by cutting off all supplies and termed its residents "human animals." Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday said, "There are no innocent civilians in Gaza."