Iran ordered Hezbollah attacks at Lebanon border, alleges Israel

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:11 pm Oct 16, 202307:11 pm

Israel accuses Iran of ordering Hezbollah attacks at Lebanon border

The Israeli military on Monday accused Iran of ordering the attacks by Hezbollah at the Israel and Lebanon border on Sunday. Hezbollah is an Iran-backed terrorist group that wields significant power in Lebanon. "Hezbollah carried out a number of shooting attacks in order to distract from our war efforts in the south (Gaza), under Iranian instruction and with (Iranian) support," Reuters quoted Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari as saying.

Why does this story matter?

This development came just a day after Hezbollah on Sunday reportedly launched six anti-tank missiles toward an Israeli town and military positions on its border with Lebanon, killing a soldier and one civilian. As per Times of Israel, Hezbollah has been firing various missiles, mortars, and rockets at Israeli military positions, with Palestinian terror groups like the Islamic Jihad and Hamas also launching air and ground attacks to infiltrate Israel.

Iran warns of escalation amid Israel-Hamas war

Hagari's statement came as the Israel-Hamas conflict entered the 10th day on Monday, amid fears that Hezbollah's attacks would lead to a second conflict for Israel at north. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned Israel of escalation of the conflict if the Jewish nation continues its attack on Palestinians in Gaza. "If the Zionist (Israeli) aggressions do not stop, the hands of all parties in the region are on the trigger,"Fars News Agency quoted Amirabdollahian as saying, per Reuters.

Know about Iran-Israel spat over Hamas

It is worth noting that Iran is a major supporter of Palestine's cause and has also taken on a leadership position in the Muslim world since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. While Tel Aviv has alleged that Tehran supplies weapons to Hamas, Iran has continued to insist that it only offers financial and moral support to the Palestinian terrorist group.

Death toll crosses 4,000 in Israel-Hamas conflict

The death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which began on October 7, surpassed 4,000 on Monday. According to the news outlet CNN, authorities in Israel have confirmed the death of more than 1,400 people there. Meanwhile, the Palestine Health Ministry in Gaza said that 2,670 Palestinians died and nearly 9,600 suffered injuries in the relentless airstrikes and shellings by the Israeli army since the start of the conflict.

UN chief appeals Israel to allow humanitarian aid in Gaza

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Hamas to release all Israeli hostages without conditions immediately. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he also urged Israel to grant "rapid access" to humanitarian aid in Gaza for the civilians. "Each one of these two objectives are valid in themselves. They should not become bargaining chips...they must be implemented because it is the right thing to do," Guterres added.