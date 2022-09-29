World

Iran: President Ebrahim Raisi issues 'warning' as anti-hijab protests intensify

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 29, 2022, 07:21 pm 3 min read

Amid rising anti-hijab protests against the government, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a 'grave' warning to the protesters on Wednesday. In a televised interview, Raisi condemned the wave of women-led protests against the hijab and Iran's morality police that have rocked the nation. For weeks, women in Iran have been protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini, who allegedly succumbed to Iran police's torture.

Context Why does this story matter?

Iran has been facing severe criticism over its strict moral policing toward women, including enforcing the hijab and chastity law.

Iranian rights activists urged women to publicly remove hijabs in recent months to protest the alleged repression by the authorities.

Meanwhile, fresh restrictions on women's dressing were enforced after President Raisi signed a decree to implement the hijab and chastity law last month.

President Raisi 'Red line' warning to protesters

As per reports, President Raisi said that protesters must be dealt with "decisively". "This is the demand of the people...People's safety is the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran and nobody is allowed to break the law and cause chaos," he said, according to AFP. Moreover, he alleged that the "enemy" targeted Iran's unity and hoped to pit citizens against each other.

Report Grief over Amini's death

The President also expressed grief over Amini's death. Raisi reportedly said he felt "grief and sorrow" and forensics and legal teams would present a report on the incident soon. However, he warned, "Protests are different from riots". To recall, on September 14, Amini was arrested by Tehran's Morality Police—when she was with her brother—near a metro station over "improper" hijab, Etemad had reported.

Protests 'Women, Life, Freedom!'

Massive protests chanting 'Women, Life, Freedom!' have rocked Iran over the last few days as women take to the streets to speak up against Iran's moral police. Women have defiantly burned headscarves and cut off their hair in a show of strength against Amini's death. Amini's parents, reports said, have filed complaints and demand to see photographs and videos of her time in custody.

Charges Amini died due to a 'violent blow'

According to Amini's Iraq-based cousin, also a member of the Kurdish Nationalist Group, she reportedly died after a "violent blow to her head". One Iran police offer had "vowed to instil rules in her', he said. Police crackdown on the protests, which have flared for 12 nights, has led to the death of at least 76 people, Iran Human Rights said.

Tensions Iran launches drone strike over Kurdistan

Meanwhile, Iran blames foreign forces, including USA's influence for the massive protests. They also blame the "counter-revolutionary" Kurdish groups of northern Iraq, where Amini hails from. On Wednesday, Iran launched a cross-border drone strike over the Kurdistan region of Iraq which killed about 13 people, AFP said. Iran's response to the protests has drawn criticism from global powers, including the United Nations (UN).