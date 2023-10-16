'Hands on trigger': Iran warns of escalation amid Israel-Hamas war

'Hands on trigger': Iran warns of escalation amid Israel-Hamas war

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:31 pm Oct 16, 202304:31 pm

Iran has threatened Israel with escalation if Gaza 'aggressions don't stop'

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned Israel of escalation of the conflict in the region if the Jewish country continues its attack on Palestinians in Gaza, Fars News Agency reported on Sunday per Reuters. He reportedly said that if Israel's aggressive actions don't stop, all parties in the region are ready to take action. This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated they would "demolish Hamas" and send forces into the Gaza Strip for ground invasions.

Why does this story matter?

The latest reaction from Iran comes days after some media reports accused Iran of supporting Hamas in launching the October 7 attack against Israel. However, the United States (US) said there was "no specific information" to implicate Iran. Reportedly, the Israel-Palestine conflict is just not restricted to their borders. Given the complex relationships between Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hamas, Hezbollah, and other regional players, an escalation of the crisis can potentially lead other countries to join the war.

Iran's support for Palestinian cause, Hamas

Referring to the Israel-Hamas war, Amirabdollahian said, "If the Zionist (Israeli) aggressions do not stop, the hands of all parties in the region are on the trigger." A strong supporter of Palestine's cause, Iran has taken on a leadership role in the Muslim world ever since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. While Israel claims that Iran supplies weapons to Hamas—which controls Gaza—Tehran insists that it only offers moral and financial support to the Palestinian terrorist group.

Amirabdollahian says attack on Gaza will 'open fronts of resistance'

Amirabdollahian reportedly cautioned that Israel's attack on Gaza would "open new fronts of resistance" in the Middle East. He added that the US and Israel would bear responsibility for any escalation. To recall, Iran's foreign minister recently met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar, where they reportedly discussed the group's attack on Israel and agreed to continue working together toward their goals. This meeting underscores Iran's ongoing support for Hamas and its objectives.

Iran urges France to help prevent oppression, US issues warning

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has called on France to help prevent Israel's "oppression" of the Palestinians during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. This conversation reportedly highlighted Iran's dedication to supporting the Palestinian cause and its eagerness to involve other nations in addressing the ongoing conflict. Separately, US President Joe Biden has warned Israel against reoccupying Gaza, labeling the potential move a "big mistake." "I'm confident that Israel will act under the rules of war," he added.

UN Special Rapporteur accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing'

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) human rights experts alleged that Palestinians in Gaza were facing "mass ethnic cleansing." This came after Israel ordered residents of Gaza to evacuate amid continued aerial strikes and a planned ground offensive. "In the name of self-defense, Israel is seeking to justify what would amount to ethnic cleansing," said UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, per Fars News Agency. "Israel has already carried out mass ethnic cleansing of Palestinians under the fog of war," she said.