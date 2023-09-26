India, US best friends amid changing global dynamics: JPMorgan CEO

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 26, 2023

Dimon was on his first visit to India since the COVID-19 pandemic

During a recent visit to India, Jamie Dimon, Chairman & CEO of JPMorgan Chase, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to simplify the country's economic landscape. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he highlighted the growing partnership between India and the United States amid global changes. Dimon also encouraged political leaders of both countries to engage in constructive discussions for mutually beneficial trade and investment relationships.

'India and US are natural partners'

According to Dimon, India and the US are emerging as natural partners as global dynamics are undergoing significant shifts. He emphasized the unique bond between the two countries and urged political leaders to grab the opportunity to strengthen their economic ties further. "India and America are natural partners. Between Russia and China, you have to be kind of non-aligned, but we are your best friend. I mean, anyone who doesn't think that through hasn't thought really carefully," Dimon added.

Aadhaar, tax simplification boost investor optimism

Jamie Dimon praised India's efforts in streamlining processes, such as tax simplification, the Aadhaar system for financial inclusion, and promoting foreign direct investment (FDI). He also commended Modi's efforts, stating that they are driving optimism among the investors. "India's efforts to simplify its economic landscape have contributed to the growing optimism among investors," the JPMorgan top boss noted.

Bond index inclusion: India's growth opportunity

Dimon also informed CNBC-TV18, about the significance of India's inclusion in the bond index, which is likely to attract foreign investment worth billions of dollars over the coming year. He encouraged political leaders to make changes that are not completely disruptive but are dwarfed by the risk of war and nuclear proliferation. "This is an opportunity for India," Dimon said, urging leaders to capitalize on this potential for growth.

