Union minister VK Singh predicts PoK's voluntary merger with India

Politics

Union minister VK Singh predicts PoK's voluntary merger with India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 12, 2023 | 04:52 pm 3 min read

Union minister VK Singh has claimed that PoK will merge with India of its own

Union Minister of State (MoS) and former Chief of the Army Staff VK Singh has reportedly claimed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would merge with India "on its own." He made the statement during a press conference in Rajasthan's Dausa at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Parivartan Sankalp Yatra. Singh's comments come amid reported demands from PoK's Shia Muslims to open the Kargil border crossing. Meanwhile, opposition leaders termed his claims an attempt to divert attention from China's aggression toward India.

Why does this story matter?

The PoK is divided into two parts—Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan—reportedly with a population of around 45 lakh. Approximately 97% of them are Muslims, while 3% belong to other minorities, including Hindus and Christians, as per BBC. The region has been a point of contention between India and Pakistan since both countries gained independence in 1947. Reportedly, India claims the entire region as part of its territory, while Pakistan controls a significant portion.

What Singh said about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Addressing a press conference in poll-bound Rajasthan, Singh said, "POK apne aap Bharat ke andar aayega, thoda thand rakh (PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time)." Separately, he also said India proved its mettle on the global stage by successfully hosting the recently concluded G20 Summit. The comments from Singh come in response to a question about the BJP's stand on PoK's Shia Muslims allegedly demanding the opening of the Kargil border crossing with India.

Watch: Singh addressing press conference in Rajasthan

Singh accuses Rajasthan government of failing youth, farmers

Furthermore, Singh also criticized the Congress's government in Rajasthan, saying the "law and order situation" was in shambles in the state. He accused the state government of not fulfilling promises made to the youth and farmers. "Therefore, the BJP has had to organize Parivartan Sankalp Yatra to go among the people and listen to them," he said. However, Singh reportedly dodged a question about the BJP's chief minister's face in the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut criticizes Centre over Manipur violence

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut responded to Singh's statement, saying, "If PoK merges with India, the decision will be welcomed." However, he criticized the central government over the ongoing Manipur violence and urged it to make Manipur peaceful before making any efforts toward merging PoK with India. Raut also highlighted China's aggression toward India and asked the government to focus on that first.

Delhi minister accuses Singh of diverting attention from China

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized Singh's statement, alleging he was trying to divert the country's attention from China's aggression toward India. China has taken over a large area of the Indian territory... General Singh should speak about that first," he said. Bharadwaj also mentioned a report by a Ladakh police officer, which allegedly stated that 26 out of 66 positions the Indian Army used to patrol are now inaccessible.

Share this timeline