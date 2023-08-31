Y Combinator removes Indian start-up from S23 batch over irregularities

Medobed is a 10-minute medication delivery service launched in April 2023

Y Combinator, a leading start-up accelerator, has removed Indian healthcare start-up Medobed from its Summer 2023 (S23) batch. This is because of undisclosed "irregularities" that violated the firm's ethics policy. As a result, Y Combinator has severed ties with Medobed and also advised potential investors against engaging with the company. It has removed all mentions of Medobed from its website.

Anonymous investor exposed founder's inconsistencies

The decision to boot Medobed from Y Combinator came after an anonymous investor raised concerns about founder Piyush Sharma's inconsistent claims. The concerns included alterations to his educational history as well as suspicious growth metrics. As per his LinkedIn profile, Sharma is an alumnus of IIT Roorkee and Stanford University. It is rare for the start-up accelerator to remove a company from its batch, as the firm selects only a few hundred start-ups from tens of thousands of applications.

Medobed's future looks bleak

Y Combinator's action highlights the importance of maintaining ethical standards and transparency in the competitive start-up landscape. On the other hand, Medobed's removal from Y Combinator will significantly impact the company's prospects. The company operates in the quick commerce segment and delivers medicines in 10 minutes. The homegrown firm will no longer be able to benefit from the support and resources provided by the prestigious US-based program.

