Air travel to get costlier as jet fuel prices soar

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 01, 2023 | 12:32 pm 1 min read

Prices have been raised for 3 consecutive months

Air travel in India may become more expensive due to a 14% hike in jet fuel prices, effective today. This increase takes the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price to Rs. 1.12 lakh per kiloliter in Delhi, the highest since December 2022. ATF prices vary across different states in India due to local taxes, impacting the cost of air travel in various regions.

ATF price hike hits major Indian cities

Today, ATF prices rose to Rs. 1,12,419.33 per kiloliter in Delhi, Rs. 1,05,222.13 in Mumbai, and Rs. 1,21,063.83 in Kolkata. Over the past three months, ATF prices have risen by approximately 24%, which can significantly affect airlines' operating expenses and potentially lead to higher airfares. This marks the third consecutive month that oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased jet fuel rates.

Last month, jet fuel costs were increased by 8.5%

Last month, OMCs raised jet fuel costs by 8.5%. This increased the cost of ATF by Rs. 7,728.38 in the national capital, to a hefty Rs. 98,508.26 per kiloliter. Though the aviation sector has been hit, OMCs have reduced the cost of 19kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs. 158. Now, these cylinders will be retailed at Rs. 1,522.5 in Delhi, Rs. 1,504.5 in Mumbai, and Rs. 1,636 in Kolkata.

