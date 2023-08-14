Foxconn plans to invest 'several billions' in India

Written by Athik Saleh August 14, 2023 | 05:45 pm 1 min read

Foxconn plans to make components for consumer electronics and EVs in India

Foxconn's strategic pivot to India exemplifies the "China plus one" strategy, which aims to diversify supply chains beyond China. On Monday, Foxconn chairman Young Liu said the contract manufacturer is expected to invest "several billions" in India. The company aims to expand the production capacity for making key components for consumer electronics and some electric vehicle components.

India accounted for 4.6% of Foxconn's revenue

Last year, India accounted for $10 billion, or 4.6%, of Foxconn's revenue. The Taiwanese company currently has nine campuses in India with over 30 factories and around 20 dormitories. Foxconn has a presence in Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. It plans to invest more in these states, Liu said. The company believes it can make EVs and semiconductors in India at some point.

Foxconn is still cautious in its approach toward India

According to Financial Times, there are still limitations to Foxconn's ambitions in India. Company executives dismiss the notion that India could become an alternative to China. Internally, there are doubts about building a supply chain in India that could satisfy global demand. A person close to Foxconn told Financial Times that it is hard to get subsidies in India.

