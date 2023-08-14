Sensex and Nifty close with marginal gains amid sell-off pressure

Written by Akash Pandey August 14, 2023 | 04:05 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,827.45 points

On Monday, the stock market ended on a sluggish note but managed to stay in green. While the Sensex settled at 65,401.92 points, the Nifty closed at 19,434.55 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 10,827.45 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY FMCG topped the list, edging up 0.86%, 0.68%, and 0.49%, respectively. LTIMindtree, Infosys, and Divis Labs emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.68%, 1.58%, and 1.4%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, and Hindalco were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 3.29%, 2.58%, and 2.52%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 301.64 points, or 1.61%, to 18,773.55 points while the Nikkei rose 413.74 points, or 1.29%, to 32,059.91 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.68% lower to 13,644.85 points.

INR goes down 0.12% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.12% to settle at Rs. 82.95 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on August 14, with the former settling at Rs. 58,897 and the latter at Rs. 70,073. The crude oil futures fell by $0.66, or 0.79% to $82.93 per barrel.

Fuel prices witnessed no change

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is trading at $29,377.79, which is 0.05% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.17% and is trading at $1,846.83. BNB and Cardano are listed at $240.45 (0.02% down) and $0.2902 (0.16% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.64% lower than yesterday at $0.07499.

