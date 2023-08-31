Logo, action plan: Key agendas of INDIA alliance's Mumbai meeting

Politics

Logo, action plan: Key agendas of INDIA alliance's Mumbai meeting

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 31, 2023 | 11:04 am 3 min read

2024 Lok Sabha polls: All you need to know about INDIA's 2-day meet in Mumbai

A total of 63 representatives from 28 different political parties are reportedly set to attend the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the bloc's third round of discussions, numerous opposition leaders voiced confidence that they would be a formidable opponent against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Why does this story matter?

It's worth noting that INDIA is a coalition of 26 opposition parties that was formed in July with the goal of dethroning the saffron brigade-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the alliance's first meeting took place in June in Patna, the second one took place in July in Bengaluru, where the name INDIA was finalized.

INDIA alliance to finalize joint action schedule for 2024 polls

According to the news outlet NDTV, during the meeting, the opposition alliance would finalize a logo for INDIA and formulate a committee to improve coordination between the members of all the parties. It is also learned that the INDIA bloc is going to hold discussions on whether to have a convenor and a joint action schedule for next year's general elections.

More parties to join INDIA: Report

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that there is a possibility that more regional outfits may join the opposition alliance during its Mumbai meeting. While not revealing any names, Bihar Chief Minister and top Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar hinted on Sunday that "a few more" parties are likely to join the opposition alliance in the financial capital.

Congress leader brags about INDIA alliance's growing influence

Kejriwal isn't in race to become PM: Raghav Chadha

On Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar's statement that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should join the prime ministerial race, party leader Raghav Chadha said, "AAP hasn't joined the INDIA alliance for the prime minister's post." "Kejriwal isn't in the race to become the PM." He said that the party joined the alliance with the vision of building a "better India."

Here's what Chadha said on AAP's goals

BJP's reaction to INDIA's Mumbai meet

In response to the meeting, West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar bashed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the INDIA alliance for their alleged biased approach to issues. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Majumdar said, "Mamata Banerjee and all the opposition are following one formula that is 'kusti (wrestling) in Bengal, dosti (friendship) in Delhi and masti (celebration) in rest of India.'"

Check out Majumdar's reaction here

Share this timeline