Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 30, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

INDIA alliance to unveil Tricolor-themed logo on Friday in Mumbai

The opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), is expected to unveil its logo on Friday, the second day of its two-day meeting in Mumbai, ANI reported. The logo will likely feature a unique color scheme, with the first two letters (IN) in saffron, the last two letters (IA) in green, and the central letter D in either white or blue.

Why does this story matter?

INDIA is a coalition of over two dozen parties that was formed in July with the aim of taking down the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first gathering of the group took place in June in Patna, while the second was held in July in Bengaluru, where its name was finalized.

Sonia Gandhi, RaGa likely to attend

According to reports, the INDIA bloc leaders have shortlisted three logos from at least nine proposed logo designs. The alliance's top leadership will make the final decision during the Mumbai conclave. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are both expected to attend the meeting. Sonia recently returned to Delhi after a private visit to Jammu and Kashmir with Rahul.

Logo seen as major boost for alliance

The Mumbai huddle is seen as a significant step in its preparations for the upcoming elections, especially the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The logo unveiling will also boost the alliance significantly, as it will help solidify its identity and message. The alliance is also likely to focus on issues such as economic development, social justice, and national security at the meeting, per OneIndia.

Ticket distribution, finalizing coordinators among agendas

At the Mumbai meeting, the parties in INDIA's bloc will also likely take a pledge to work and fight the 2024 elections under one flag and one symbol to send out a message of unity, ETV Bharat reported. Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar reportedly said the meeting would discuss processes like ticket distribution, finalizing coordinators, and other coordinators, besides some other factors.

