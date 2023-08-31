Garena Free Fire returns to India with Dhoni as ambassador

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 31, 2023 | 12:50 pm 2 min read

Garena Free Fire was banned in February 2022

Singapore-based Garena has unveiled Free Fire India, a battle royale game featuring content and features tailored for the Indian market. The relaunch aims to promote safe and enjoyable gameplay by introducing safety measures such as a verification system for parental supervision, gameplay limits, and "take a break" reminders. To address concerns about data security, Garena has joined hands with Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company, to provide best-in-class personal data management on local servers and compliance with Indian regulations.

Indian sports icons join Free Fire India roster

Free Fire India has enlisted brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a playable character known as "Thala." He will be joined by other notable Indian sportspersons such as badminton champion Saina Nehwal, national football captain Sunil Chhetri, legendary tennis player Leander Paes, and kabaddi champion Rahul Chaudhari. The game will be up for download starting September 5.

Yotta will ensure data security for Garena

Yotta's partnership with Garena is crucial for Free Fire India's data hosting and storage infrastructure. As a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) empaneled service provider, Yotta will support Garena's products in India, including esports, while ensuring data security and adherence to local regulations. Senior Manager and Game Producer at Garena, Vaibhav Das Mundhra, expressed confidence in Yotta's capabilities, citing their extensive data center infrastructure and Reserve Bank of India approval.

Garena has promised compliance with local authorities

Mundhra emphasized Garena's commitment to data security, stating, "We also collect very little data of users but whatever data is there we will be working very closely with Yotta to make sure data is handled in a way that it complies with local regulations." Free Fire was banned by the Indian government in February 2022 over security concerns and data collection.

