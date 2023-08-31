Garena Free Fire MAX's August 31 codes: How to redeem

Written by Rishabh Raj August 31, 2023 | 12:28 pm 2 min read

The codes are exclusive to players on Indian servers (Photo credit: Garena)

The popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire MAX, has introduced fresh redeem codes. The redeem codes enable players to acquire in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and other rewards without spending real money. With more than 100 million users on Android, the game has gained worldwide recognition and is the most downloaded mobile game. As a way of thanking players, the game developers keep updating these codes daily.

Here are the redeem codes for August 31

Here are all the active redeem codes for August 31: FFGNHFTYHH541D, FRTHY5D5R25N21, FJ210NB1Y5J2MY FHHHHHTR59G41H, FD2T5H10DRT5G4, F1RD0T2H5F2T10 FH25SE21GH0141, F045Y8U2JNBSET, FD421GDR5T8GH4 F41456536GYURT, FK8UIT78I5J76K, F2D55YU7I68MD5 FH5R2HJKLU0JHG, FSERFGHJT41KUM, F2HD5RTYUJYU7I

Booyah Pass details

September 1 is when the Booyah Pass goes live. Although official information is yet to be revealed, reports claim that the package will include the character Suzy, along with offerings like the Jelly Delight Bundle, Jelly Platform Skyboard, Jelly Monster Loot Box, and the Jelly Assault Banner. To claim the rewards, players will have to upgrade their pass by finishing various missions in Garena Free Fire MAX.

How to redeem codes and claim prizes

To redeem codes and claim rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX, players must visit the game's redemption website and log in using their Facebook, X, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Next, enter any of today's redeem codes into the box and hit the confirm button. The rewards will appear in the mail within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

