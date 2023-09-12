Apple's made-in-India iPhones to be sold on launch day

Business

Apple's made-in-India iPhones to be sold on launch day

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 12, 2023 | 03:01 pm 2 min read

The prices of iPhones could go down

Apple's latest device, the iPhone 15, is set to launch globally today with a "Made in India" tag, marking a major shift from its China-centric manufacturing base, per Bloomberg. This move will serve as a game-changer for Apple's long-term strategy in one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone markets, and a massive win for India's manufacturing industry. Now, buyers in India will not have to wait for long periods to bag the newest iPhone.

Boosting India's economy and job market

The "Made in India" tag on the iPhone 15 aligns with the Centre's 'Make in India' program, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing. This move is not only creating more job opportunities but also making the country a significant player in Apple's global supply chain. Diversifying its manufacturing base allows Apple to mitigate risks associated with trade wars and supply chain disruptions.

Lower prices, higher market penetration

Local manufacturing could potentially lower the cost of the iPhone series in India. Savings in import duties and additional overhead expenses could be passed onto consumers, making the handset more affordable and increasing its market penetration. A lower cost for the iPhone 15 on our shores, could make it more competitive against rivals like Samsung and OnePlus. This could serve as a stepping stone for Apple to make inroads into the Indian market, dominated by cheaper Android smartphones.

Share this timeline