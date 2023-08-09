Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series embraces Type-C connectors; new leak confirms

Written by Akash Pandey August 09, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

USB 3.2 will mark the first notable improvement in iPhone charging speeds since 2012

Apple will finally adopt Type-C connectors for the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Fresh images shared by @lipilipsi on X, give us our first look at the alleged port attached to flexible PCB assemblies of the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As per the previous reports, Apple might limit data transfer and charging speeds for non-MFi cables and accessories.

Take a look at the USB ports for non-Pro models

USB 3.2 will boost charging speeds on Pro models

According to the previous rumors, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will use USB 2.0 connectors, offering 480Mbps of data transfer speed. In addition, charging speeds of 20W, similar to the Lightning port, will be retained. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will benefit from USB 3.2 connectors, providing a significant speed boost for data transfer and charging.

This is the port for iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple's September Keynote should reveal all the details

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series during a keynote on September 13. More details about the smartphones will likely be shared at this event. However, we expect further information on the Type-C connectors in the coming days. Apple is rumored to restrict charging and data transfer speeds for cables and accessories not part of its Made for iPhone (MFi) program.