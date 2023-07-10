Auto

How BMW's smartglasses with head-up display enhance safety for motorcyclists

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 10, 2023 | 11:05 am 2 min read

ConnectedRide Smartglasses have a 10-hour battery life (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

Head-up display (HUD) technology has become common in four-wheelers over the past few years. Now, BMW Motorrad has brought the same to two-wheelers via its innovative ConnectedRide Smartglasses. With a stylish appearance, comfortable fit, easy smartphone connectivity, and decent battery life, the ConnectedRide Smartglasses aim to offer enhanced road safety for motorcyclists. Here's how it works.

A look at the device's specifications

The ConnectedRide Smartglasses comes with two sets of certified UVA/UVB lenses. One set has tinted lenses to turn the device into a sunglass. The other is 85% transparent and meant for use under helmets with integrated sun visors. There is also an RX adapter (+/- 4.5 diopters) for motorcyclists who wear glasses. The goggles can be charged via the built-in USB port.

What about the fit?

ConnectedRide Smartglasses are available in two sizes: M (for pupil distance 53-67mm) and L (for 59-73mm). They are offered with different nose pads and can fit inside helmets of different shapes and sizes. The device packs a Lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 10 hours of usage per charge. It can be operated in a temperature range of -10-degree Celsius to +50-degree Celsius.

What is HUD technology?

A head-up display or HUD is any transparent screen that presents data without forcing the users to look away from their usual viewpoints. All necessary information such as speed, indicator arrows for navigation, and warning signals, are projected directly in the line of sight.

How do the ConnectedRide Smartglasses work?

Riders can pair the ConnectedRide Smartglasses with their smartphone using BMW Motorrad Connected App via Bluetooth. While riding, GPS data is transferred in real-time from the app to the Smartglasses. For safer riding, figures such as gear, speed, speed limit, and navigation (reduced arrow display/detailed navigation with directions, street names, and intersections) are projected on the top left corner of the right glass.

How much does it cost?

In Europe, the BMW Motorrad's ConnectedRide Smartglasses carry a price figure of €690 (around Rs. 62,426). The device is up for grabs in an Anthracite shade. We do not know whether it will be available in India.

