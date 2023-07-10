Auto

Top alternatives to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 10, 2023 | 03:30 am 3 min read

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets either wire-spoke or alloy wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield introduced the 2023 version of the Interceptor 650 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The retro-inspired bike is now offered with a choice of two new paint schemes and blacked-out alloy wheels. However, if retro styling is not your thing, here are the top alternatives under Rs. 3 lakh that you can consider.

Firstly, let's take a look at Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ranges between Rs. 3.03 lakh and Rs. 3.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlight, dual upswept exhausts, and a single-piece seat. To ensure rider safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It draws power from a 648cc, parallel-twin engine (47hp/52Nm).

Bajaj Dominar 400: A long-distance tourer at Rs. 2.29 lakh

If you love doing long-distance runs on your motorcycle, then Bajaj Dominar 400 will make more sense than the Interceptor. It flaunts a sloping fuel tank, a negative-LCD instrument cluster, a secondary tank-mounted display, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It runs on a 373.3cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine (39.4hp/35Nm).

Triumph Speed 400: A neo-retro roadster at Rs. 2.33 lakh

Triumph Speed 400 retains retro cues like the Interceptor 650 but gets a modern twist to increase its appeal. It gets a 13-liter fuel tank, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. In terms of safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. It is powered by an all-new 398cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder engine (39.4hp/37.5Nm).

TVS Apache RR 310: A supersport at Rs. 2.72 lakh

If you are into fast-passed supersport motorcycles, then look at TVS Apache RR 310 over the Interceptor 650. It sports a race-specific trellis frame, dual projector LED headlamps, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and red-colored 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, riding modes, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for safety. It is backed by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (34hp/27Nm).

KTM 390 Duke: An aggressive streetfighter at Rs. 2.97 lakh

If you prefer your bike to be aggressive in nature, the KTM 390 Duke will suit you more than the Interceptor. It has a sculpted fuel tank, an angular LED headlight, split-style seats, and a full-color TFT instrument cluster. For safety, it has disc brakes, cornering dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. It is fueled by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (43hp/37Nm).

