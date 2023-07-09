Auto

Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition: Check its best features

Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition: Check its best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 09, 2023 | 05:40 pm 2 min read

2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition gets all-LED lighting setup

The Hayabusa is set to complete a continuous production run of 25 years in 2024. To commemorate the hyperbike's silver jubilee, Suzuki has showcased a special 25th Anniversary Edition model for the global markets. The limited-run bike features an all-new dual-tone paint job in Glass Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black colors. Here's a look at the best features of the special edition motorcycle.

Why does this story matter?

Making its global debut in 1999, the Suzuki Hayabusa immediately claimed the world's fastest production motorcycle title, with a top speed of 312km/h. Over 300,000 units of the motorcycle have been sold to date. Besides its top speed, the hyperbike received positive feedback from critics and customers alike for its ride and handling characteristics as well as its long-distance touring abilities.

The bike flaunts a special dual-tone black-and-orange paint scheme

The Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition has an aerodynamically-tuned body with a full fairing. It flaunts a special dual-tone black-and-orange paint scheme with the iconic Hayabusa Kanji symbols on the side panels, a vertically-stacked LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, a clip-on handlebar, an upright visor, split-type seats with a removable rear cowl, and dual upswept exhausts. It rides on 17-inch forged alloy wheels.

It comes equipped with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS)

The Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition comes equipped with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) that features Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha (SDMS-α), IMU-based traction control system, a power mode selector, engine brake control, wheelie control, launch control, cruise control, and hill-hold assist.

The motorcycle features a KYB-sourced suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition gets Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the hyperbike are taken care of by fully-adjustable KYB-sourced inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable link-type mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It is backed by a 1,340cc, inline-four engine

Powering the 2024 Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition is a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine with Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes. The mill generates 188hp/150Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter.

Share this timeline