Auto

Best features of the 2024 Volkswagen T-Cross (Taigun) SUV

Best features of the 2024 Volkswagen T-Cross (Taigun) SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 09, 2023 | 03:41 pm 2 min read

2024 Volkswagen T-Cross is underpinned by MQB A0 platform (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the T-Cross (Taigun in India) for the global markets. The SUV now features updated headlights and taillights, revised front fascia, and a larger touchscreen infotainment panel on the inside. The German automaker is offering three new color options for the refreshed four-wheeler: Grape Yellow, Clear Blue Metallic, and Kings Red Metallic.

Why does this story matter?

First introduced in 2018 in various global markets, the Volkswagen T-Cross is essentially an SUV version of the iconic Polo. To enhance its appeal, the carmaker has now refreshed the rugged-looking four-wheeler with multiple cosmetic upgrades, both inside and outside. The 2024 model will soon be arriving in India as the Taigun and will compete in the mid-size category.

The SUV flaunts Volkswagen's IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights

The Volkswagen T-Cross follows the brand's modern design philosophy and comes equipped with IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights as an optional extra. It has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, revised bumpers with skid plates, roof rails, auto-folding ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected X-shaped LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It features an all-new "Travel Assist" function

The 2024 Volkswagen T-Cross comes equipped with an all-new "Travel Assist" function to make city commutes easier. It uses adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-go feature and Lane Assist to control the vehicle's speed with automatic acceleration and braking functions.

It gets Volkswagen's "Digital Cockpit" as standard

Inside, the updated Volkswagen T-Cross has a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard and premium leather upholstery. The SUV gets the brand's "Digital Cockpit" as standard, a dual-zone Air Care Climatronic system, an all-new 9.2-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, and an electric sunroof. It also packs a multifunction camera for Dynamic Road Sign Display function.

It is backed by two turbocharged petrol engines

The 2024 Volkswagen T-Cross draws power from either a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI engine that makes 116hp/178Nm or a 1.5-liter, inline-four, TSI EVO motor that puts out 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Share this timeline