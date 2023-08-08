Technology

Two-thirds of all species live in the soil: Study

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 08, 2023 | 06:25 pm 2 min read

Fungi are the highest proportion of species found in the soil

Soils are the most species-rich ecosystems globally, with two-thirds of all species residing in them, finds a new study. Interestingly, this figure is more than double that of previous estimates. Fungi attribute to the highest proportion of species in the soil at 90%, followed by plants and their roots at 86%, and earthworms and mollusks, such as snails, at 20%.

Diversity of smaller organisms like bacteria hasn't been estimated

The diversity of smaller organisms like bacteria, viruses, archaea, and unicellular organisms in the soil is yet to be estimated. They play a vital role in nutrient recycling, carbon storage, and tree health.

The proportion of destroyed soils is increasing worldwide

Soils are subjected to immense pressure from factors such as agricultural intensification, climate change, and invasive species, says the study's lead author, Mark Anthony. The study emphasizes the importance of soil diversity and calls for greater consideration in conservation efforts. This comes at a time when the proportion of degraded soils worldwide is steadily increasing, highlighting the need for action to protect these ecosystems.

The study could receive criticism for its methods

The research aims to provide a foundation for crucial decisions regarding soil protection and conservation. The study's authors acknowledge there could be potential criticism of their methods and conclusions mainly due to patchy data on soil diversity, particularly in the global south. However, they maintain that their work is a vital first step in understanding the global biodiversity of soil ecosystems.