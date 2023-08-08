Technology

Fortnite's new update adds anime crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen

Written by Akash Pandey August 08, 2023 | 05:44 pm 1 min read

The Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen crossover is available until August 25 (Photo credit: Fortnite)

﻿Fortnite's latest update, v25.30, has unleashed an exciting Jujutsu Kaisen anime crossover. Players can now access anime-themed outfits in the in-game shop and complete quests for rewards. A variety of quests have been added, allowing gamers to earn rewards while exploring the island. Meanwhile, cursed llamas that roam the island, grant powers inspired by the anime series itself.

Fortnite continues the anime collaboration trend

This collaboration follows Fortnite's trend of partnering with popular anime series like Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia. It doesn't come as a surprise as Fortnite had already teased the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover on August 1 on X, with a video showcasing four characters from the anime series. The new collaboration seamlessly blends with the game franchise's extensive roster of iconic characters.

Fans can enjoy the crossover until August 25

If you don't want to miss out on the Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event, stay informed that you have until August 25 to participate. Immerse yourself in the world of Fortnite and experience the exhilaration of the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover while it lasts. Fans of the anime series or game franchise seeking some new content can dive in and collect exclusive in-game rewards.