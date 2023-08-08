Technology

Scientists develop 3D printing technology for use in transparent displays

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 08, 2023 | 05:35 pm 2 min read

The innovation is inspired by principle of structural color found in nature. Representative image

Researchers at the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) have developed a groundbreaking 3D printing technology that can be used in transparent displays and AR devices. This innovation employs the principle of structural color found in nature, creating a three-dimensional diffraction grating that precisely controls light paths. The technology has potential applications in advanced display systems, including smart windows, mirrors, and automotive head-up displays.

How does the technology work?

The diffraction grating works by altering the path of light when it encounters a microstructure at the wavelength level, resulting in distinct "structural colors." KERI's nanoscale 3D printing technique utilizes a new approach called "lateral printing" to produce high-density nanowire diffraction gratings. This method allows for precise control of light and color, overcoming traditional limitations in display devices and allowing diverse shapes.

KERI has already applied for a patent for the technology

Jaeyeon Pyo of KERI believes this technology will draw significant attention from display-related companies. Pyo said this was "the world's first 3D printing technology that accurately implements the desired structural color in the desired location without restrictions on the material or shape of the substrate." KERI has applied for a patent and encourages technology transfer by identifying businesses that could benefit from the innovation.

The tech could be useful in AR devices

The diffraction grating can be designed to emit different colors, based on their deformation, making it useful in mechanical engineering, biomedical applications, and optical physics research. The technology could be useful for AR (Augmented Reality) devices of which diffraction gratings are a major component.