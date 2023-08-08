Technology

Disney sets up task force to explore AI applications

Written by Athik Saleh August 08, 2023 | 05:20 pm 1 min read

Disney plans to use AI in its parks and movies

Disney has established a task force to explore artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential applications throughout the company. The group aims to develop in-house AI solutions and collaborate with start-ups. According to Reuters, the task force was launched before the Hollywood writers' strike. Actors and writers in the film industry are trying to fight against AI's increasing influence.

Disney thinks AI can reduce production costs

Disney AI could help control escalating movie and TV production costs, which can reach $300 million for major film releases. In its parks business, AI could improve customer support and create unique interactions. Disney has already experimented with AI technology, such as the development of Baby Groot, a small robot that mimics the Guardians of the Galaxy character, using machine learning techniques.

Disney has 11 job openings for AI/ML experts

Walt Disney Imagineering unveiled its first AI-driven character experience last year with the D3-09 cabin droid in the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel. The droid answers questions on a video screen and adapts based on guest interactions. Exhibiting its AI aspirations, the company has listed 11 job openings for candidates with AI and machine learning expertise.