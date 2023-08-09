Apple, Dell, and others seek extension for laptop import restrictions

Apple, Dell, and others seek extension for laptop import restrictions

Written by Athik Saleh August 09, 2023 | 01:52 pm 2 min read

IT companies want more time to set up manufacturing units

Apple, HP, Dell and other manufacturers have urged Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology officials to extend import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and personal computers by nine to 12 months. The companies claim they need more time to establish make-in-India manufacturing units and are uncertain about the licensing process. The central government recently imposed import restrictions, requiring a valid license for these products.

The policy is aimed at boosting local manufacturing

India's new policy restricts the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra-small form factor computers and servers falling under HSN 8741. According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, the restrictions are in place to reduce the dependence on imports and increase local manufacturing of laptops and computers, among others.

It offers exemptions to 20 items per consignment

The government notification dated August 3 was a surprise to IT hardware manufacturers. The policy, however, provides exemptions for up to 20 items per consignment for research and development, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and re-export, and product development purposes. Additionally, the restrictions do not apply to imports under baggage rules. This offers some flexibility for companies importing these items into India.

The new policy does not affect the repair of products

For goods repaired abroad, a license for restricted imports is not required for their repair and return. This clarification ensures that companies can continue to provide support and maintenance for their products without facing additional bureaucratic hurdles. Earlier, the Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology (MAIT) had also sought an extension of at least six months for the implementation of the new rules.

