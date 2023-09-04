US: 1 dead, 70,000+ stranded in 'Burning Man' festival flooding

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 04, 2023 | 05:57 pm 3 min read

Tragedy strikes 'Burning Man' festival of Nevada, US, amid flooding chaos

"Burning Man," an annual festival in Nevada, United States, became a disaster of sorts for over 70,000 attendees after heavy rains led to severe flooding in the Black Rock Desert, CNN reported. One person also reportedly died at the festival; their identity is yet to be revealed, while the cause of death remains unknown. Meanwhile, organizers have blocked the entry of vehicles to the venue. They also reportedly urged those still trying to enter to turn back and go home.

Stranded attendees face rain, mud, misinformation of Ebola outbreak

According to The Independent, the attendees have been left to trudge through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet, after being urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water, and other supplies. The festival has also reportedly been shrouded in "misinformation" that the event was witnessing an outbreak of the dangerous Ebola virus. However, the Bureau of Land Management denied such reports, stating, "We have heard no information of any participants with Ebola."

Organizers to proceed with festival finale despite adversities

Despite the severe flooding and misinformation surrounding the event, organizers have announced their intention to carry on with the festival's finale—the burning of a 40-foot effigy called "Man." The event is expected to take place at around 9:30pm (local time) on Monday. Organizers said the burning of the effigy was a symbol of perseverance and unity for the attendees who have endured these difficult circumstances.

Participants ready to face any eventuality

The "Burning Man" organizers reportedly plan to burn the "Man" on Monday to cap off the event if weather permits. However, they reportedly claimed the roads were still too wet and muddy to be officially reopened. On the other hand, the participants expressed hope, saying they were ready to face any eventuality. "Most people who come in here have come multiple years and are prepared for the unexpected," Gillian Morris, a participant, told The Guardian.

Know about 'Burning Man' festival

The burning of a large wooden structure known as the "Man" on the penultimate night of the festival gives the event its name. Tens of thousands of people come to Nevada each year for the festival to create art and partake in other activities for $575 per person for a standard ticket. The event, which originated as a small function in 1986 on a San Francisco beach, is now also attended by celebrities, Silicon Valley executives, and social media influencers.

