Child porn suspect films dog performing sex-act on her, arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 31, 2023 | 02:01 pm 2 min read

Child porn suspect filmed disturbing sex act with dog: Cops

The police have reportedly apprehended a 33-year-old woman from Tennessee, United States (US), for recording her dog performing sexual acts on her and also possessing child pornography. Identified as Stephanie Weir, the accused woman was allegedly arrested on Tuesday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted the Memphis Police about her reported crimes in May.

Weir allegedly took picture of toddler for sexual pleasure

According to the news outlet Daily Mail, the woman possessed child pornography on her digital cloud account and a video of her performing a sex act with her dog. Furthermore, Weir also admitted to taking a picture of a nude toddler for sexual pleasure and confessed to storing photos and videos of child sexual abuse.

Here's what police found on Weir's phone

In addition, the police found several more photos and videos of toddlers in sexually-explicit poses while searching Weir's phone. The New York Post, citing an affidavit, stated that the NCMEC's complaint was in response to Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. notifying the organization about a user account containing "apparent child pornography." Weir is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Accused facing charges of sexual exploitation of minor, others

When Weir was interrogated by the police, she reportedly admitted that she used her mobile to contact certain groups on the internet and search for child porn. According to her LinkedIn profile, Weir works as a data specialist for United Auto Recovery. She is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal offense against animals, and other heinous offenses.

Visuals of Weir's trial

Capitol Police officer arrested for possessing child pornography

In a similar incident, a US Capitol Police officer is facing charges after investigators claimed he was in possession of child pornography, according to the news outlet WUSA9. As per the Maryland State Police, 42-year-old Jared M Lemon was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and was apprehended outside his Maryland residence earlier this month.

