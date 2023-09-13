India v/s Bharat: Blue Dart renames service to Bharat Plus

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 13, 2023 | 01:35 pm 2 min read

Blue Dart has reportedly renamed its premium service in India as Bharat Plus, earlier called Dart Plus

Indian logistics company Blue Dart has reportedly renamed its premium service in India to Bharat Plus, earlier called Dart Plus. "This strategic transformation marks a milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat," the company said in a statement, adding that it "continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat."

Why does this story matter?

This comes amid a raging debate over whether the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will permanently rename the country "Bharat" and erase "India." The controversy erupted after President Droupadi Murmu extended G20 dinner invitations under the title "President of Bharat" rather than the conventional "President of India." Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nameplate during his G20 address also read "Bharat."

Decision came after extensive discovery and research process

The company said the rebranding decision came from an "extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers." Founded in Mumbai in 1983, it became a part of the German logistics giant DHL Group in 2002. DHL eCommerce CEO Pablo Ciano said the company's motto of "connecting people, improving lives" matches the government's "Make in India" initiative.

Shares jump after announcement

Blue Dart Express Limited's shares went up by 1.27% to Rs. 6,699.45 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the announcement around 12:10pm, The Hindu Business Line reported. The shares soared to Rs. 6,788.25 by 1:00pm. The decision was lauded by some social media users while others termed it "desperate." Blue Dart's reach spans 55,000 locations in India and 220 countries globally.

How did the controversy start?

The controversy was sparked after the Congress-led opposition bloc named its alliance the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in July. Following this, several BJP leaders changed "India" to "Bharat" in their social media profile descriptions. This was seen as a competition between the BJP and the opposition to prove their nationalism, with both sides accusing each other of being "anti-national."

Speculations over Parliament's special session

Days before the G20 Summit, the BJP's ideological progenitor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, said, "We must stop using the word India and start using Bharat." This sparked speculations that the government may initiate the move during the special session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22. The INDIA bloc termed it the BJP's insecurity and desperation.

