NIA identifies 15 suspects in Indian High Commission London attack

India

NIA identifies 15 suspects in Indian High Commission London attack

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 13, 2023 | 11:31 am 3 min read

NIA has identified 15 suspects involved in attack on Indian High Commission London

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified 15 individuals allegedly involved in the violent protest and vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, The Indian Express reported. Pro-Khalistani protestors attempted to vandalize the commission complex and pulled down the Indian tricolor. The NIA is now preparing to issue Look Out Circulars (LOC) against the suspects. However, it would be a challenge for the agency to persuade the United Kingdom government to take action in the case.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian mission in London witnessed protests in March from Khalistani supporters in response to the Indian government's crackdown against pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh. On March 19, the tricolor flying atop the mission in London was pulled down by pro-Khalistani supporters, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder. The British authorities condemned the vandalism by calling it "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable." Later, the Delhi Police registered a case in this connection and transferred it to the NIA.

Public support helped NIA in breakthrough: Report

The NIA's breakthrough in identifying 15 suspects was apparently made possible by public help, as the agency received over 500 calls in response to their public appeal, per TIE. It is currently preparing to transfer details to the immigration authorities for issuing LOCs against them. Notably, an NIA team visited the UK in May to collect evidence, and upon their return, they released five videos of the event, requesting the public's help in identifying the people involved in vandalism.

Khalistan supporters target US, Canada missions

In addition to the London incident, the NIA reportedly identified four Khalistan supporters who allegedly targeted the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, United States, in July. Another NIA team is set to visit Canada next month as part of its investigation into a Khalistani attack on the Indian High Commission there. The NIA's efforts to identify and apprehend those involved in these attacks apparently came as the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced their incidents diplomatically.

Legal hurdles in UK regarding action against protesters

The NIA registered an FIR under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following the direction of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after a preliminary investigation pointed to a terror link involving Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). However, the agency faces challenges in persuading the UK government to take action against the identified individuals, as the UK does not have a law similar to India's UAPA. This makes it difficult for the UK government to take any action against the protestors.

Share this timeline