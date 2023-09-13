Rajasthan: 11 killed, 15 injured as trailer rams into bus

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 13, 2023 | 09:29 am 1 min read

A trailer rammed into a passenger bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district in the wee hours of Wednesday killing at least 11 people and injuring 15 others. The bus, headed to Uttar Pradesh's Mathura from Gujarat's Bhavnagar, was halted on the Antra flyover near Hantra when the trailer rear-ended it around 4:30 am. The deceased include five men and six women.

Those injured admitted to hospital

