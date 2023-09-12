Cow vigilante Monu Manesar at center of Nuh violence detained

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 12, 2023 | 03:34 pm 3 min read

The Haryana Police on Tuesday detained Bajrang Dal leader and alleged cow vigilante Monu Manesar, NDTV reported. He is reportedly wanted in connection with the February murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan, as well as for inciting communal violence in Nuh, Haryana, in July. Manesar might be handed over to the Rajasthan Police later on Tuesday for investigation in the aforementioned murder case.

Manesar to be handed over to Rajasthan Police

The Haryana Police reportedly detained Manesar on Tuesday under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. However, the offenses are bailable, and he is likely to get bail by evening. Later, the Rajasthan Police might take him into custody in the double-murder case. Manesar is also accused of inciting the violence that erupted in Nuh in July, which killed at least six people.

Manesar linked to widespread violence in Nuh

In July, days before a religious procession was organized by rightwing groups in Nuh, Manesar allegedly released a video announcing he would join the rally. He urged his supporters to participate in huge numbers, allegedly sparking tensions, NDTV reported. However, he was later told to stay away from the rally by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was concerned about the escalation of tensions.

What we know about Nuh violence

Widespread communal violence was triggered in Nuh on July 31 after a Muslim mob allegedly pelted stones at the VHP-Bajrang Dal's religious procession. Once the word of the violence spread, many vehicles and shops in neighboring Gurugram's Sohna were also set ablaze by Bajrang Dal members, reported The Indian Express. Reportedly, six people were killed and over 200 were injured in Nuh's communal clashes.

Manesar wanted for killing of 2 Muslim cattle traders

Manesar, born Mohit Yadav, is also the leader of the Bajrang Dal's cow vigilante wing in Haryana, according to Hindustan Times. He is wanted for the aforementioned killing of two Muslim men in Bhiwani. However, he has denied involvement in it. Charred bodies of the two alleged cattle traders—Junaid and Nasir, both residents of Rajasthan's Bharatpur—were found inside a four-wheeler in Bhiwani in February.

More about Bajrang Dal leader

Manesar initially made headlines back in 2019 after being fired at while pursuing alleged cattle smugglers. He was also part of a district cow protection task force that the Haryana government established in 2015. Reportedly, Manesar also has close association with several police officials and bureaucrats. He also used to operate a now-defunct YouTube channel that reportedly featured vigilante groups catching alleged cow smugglers.

Campaign against 'love jihad'

Manesar is also allegedly involved in a campaign against "love jihad," a term used by right-wing organizations to accuse Muslim men of courting and forcibly converting Hindu women to Islam. He frequently posts images of himself with guns and cars on his social media profiles. Reportedly, Manesar holds a polytechnic diploma and has been associated with the Bajrang Dal since his college days.

