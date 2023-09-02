Gyanvapi mosque: ASI seeks 8 more weeks for scientific survey

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 02, 2023 | 06:16 pm 2 min read

ASI has sought 8 more weeks to complete scientific survey at Gyanvapi Mosque

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought an extension of eight more weeks to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The primary deadline of four weeks granted by a Varanasi court to the ASI to submit the report on the survey ended on Saturday. Notably, the survey started on August 4 following the Allahabad High Court's order.

Why does this story matter?

Right-wing Hindu organizations assert that several mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque, were built by Muslim invaders after destroying Hindu temples. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fomented the issue after its formation in the 1980s and 1990s, touting it as a reclamation project for Hindus. However, some Hindu priests reportedly rejected the claims made by the litigants, accusing them of inciting communal tensions.

Varanasi court likely to hear matter on Friday

In the application, the ASI's counsel stated that the survey is expected to take longer due to the large amount of garbage, debris, and loose soil surrounding the structure. Notably, the survey was allowed following assurances from the ASI that no damage would be caused to the structure. The city's additional district judge will likely hear the matter next Friday.

ASI survey still incomplete: Hindu petitioners' counsel

Advocates for the Hindu petitioners requested the extension of eight weeks, citing the unfinished scientific survey to ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple in the 17th century. Shubhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the lawyers representing the Hindu side, said, "We think that the survey is not completed yet, and ASI may make a request to extend the date."

Allahabad HC allowed ASI survey

The ASI's scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque—barring the sealed Wuzukhana area where an alleged Shivling was reported to have been found last year—commenced on August 4 after the Allahabad HC's judgment allowing the exercise. On August 3, the court dismissed a petition submitted by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging a Varanasi court judgment authorizing the survey.

