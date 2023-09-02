Mysterious respiratory virus spreading in Hyderabad; know symptoms and prevention

India

Mysterious respiratory virus spreading in Hyderabad; know symptoms and prevention

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 02, 2023 | 04:00 pm 3 min read

Hyderabad chokes with mystery respiratory virus

A mysterious respiratory virus with symptoms similar to Swine Flu, influenza, and Adenovirus is reportedly causing concern in Hyderabad. Fortunately, the unidentified virus, which can infect both adults and children with comorbid conditions, has a 100% recovery rate within five days, the Hindustan Times reported. Furthermore, many people who are getting tested for Swine Flu, COVID-19, or Influenza are receiving negative results.

Details on Hyderabad's mysterious virus

Providing insight about the virus, CARE Hospitals pulmonologist Dr. Syed Abdul Aleem revealed that this mysterious virus has been around for the past six to eight weeks and is affecting six to seven out of 100 individuals. While 50% of the patients are children due to their immunity not being fully developed, the other 50% are adults with lung ailments like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), coronavirus-affected lungs, and asthma.

Know about symptoms

The symptoms of the virus include a runny nose, a dry cough, a fever with body pain, a sore throat, and difficulty breathing. Approximately 1-2% of these patients have also experienced respiratory failure. The symptoms can also affect the upper respiratory tract and, in time, the lower respiratory tract. The virus could be from the Adeno, Corona, Influenza, or MERS families, and health officials are currently recommending a multiplex PCR panel of tests.

Precautionary measures to adopt against mystery virus

As for possible precautions against this virus, IndiaTV reported that experts suggest covering the mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing. Using N95 masks, regular sanitization, and vaccination against influenza should also be practiced. In terms of those experiencing the symptoms of the mystery virus, people should isolate themselves immediately and inform healthcare professionals for further treatment.

Possible treatment for those infected

While the virus has yet to be identified, Dr. Aleem revealed that they are following symptomatic treatment. "We are treating patients with respiratory failure with Oseltamivir, an anti-viral drug and we are seeing good results," he said. Along with this, the expert also advised those infected with the mysterious virus to maintain isolation and stay hydrated until they recover completely.

Test results provide key insight about unknown virus

"We have been running tests for influenza A and B, swine flu - H1N1, avian flu - H3N2 and dengue as well," he told the Hindustan Times. "We observed false positive results in 3-4% of these tests because the structural similarity of the mystery virus is very similar to these virus families," added Dr. Aleem.

Share this timeline