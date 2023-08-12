BJP leader Sana Khan murder: Husband arrested, body remains missing

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 12, 2023 | 05:27 pm 2 min read

Missing BJP leader beaten to death by husband, body thrown in river: Police

Sana Khan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Nagpur, Maharashtra, who went missing 10 days ago, has reportedly been murdered by her husband. The police reportedly arrested Khan's husband, Amit alias Pappu Sahu, on Friday for allegedly murdering her in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, the Nagpur and Jabalpur Police teams conducted a joint operation and apprehended the main accused.

Khan's husband admits to murdering her: Report

As per the news outlet India Today, Sahu admitted to murdering Khan during interrogation. Allegedly, the accused claimed that he had beaten the BJP leader in his house in Jabalpur, which led to her death. Furthermore, Sahu also revealed that he threw her body into the Hiran River, around 45km from Jabalpur. Notably, the victim's body is yet to be recovered.

Accused struck victim on head during argument: Police

Moreover, the police provided further details and revealed that Khan and Sahu had been having a long-standing dispute over money, and the victim had come to Jabalpur from Nagpur to meet the accused. She reportedly arrived in Jabalpur on August 2. During this meeting, the couple had a heated argument, and Sahu allegedly struck the BJP leader on the head, leading to her death.

Jabalpur ASP provides details on matter

"The police in Maharashtra's Nagpur had registered a case on August 1," Hindustan Times quoted Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamal Maurya as saying. "Its team visited Jabalpur on August 4 in search of the woman after the probe revealed that, as per her last location, she was at a house in Jabalpur," Maurya added. The couple reportedly got married four months ago.

Police looking for another person in murder case

On the other hand, the police have also confirmed that one more individual is involved in the murder of the BJP leader, and an active search is ongoing to apprehend the person. The victim's mother, who is a resident of Nagpur's Awasthi Nagar, has lodged a complaint after her daughter went missing after leaving for Jabalpur on August 1, according to Hindustan Times.

