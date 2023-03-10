India

Jammu: Man stabs doctor girlfriend to death, attempts suicide later

Jammu: Man stabs doctor girlfriend to death, attempts suicide later

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 10, 2023, 06:36 pm 1 min read

The accused also tried to take his own life after allegedly killing his girlfriend

A 27-year-old woman doctor, named Sumedha Sharma, was allegedly found stabbed to death at her boyfriend's house in Jammu, the police said, reported India Today. The couple reportedly argued over an issue, following which the boyfriend, Johar Ganai, stabbed Sharma with a kitchen knife. The 30-year-old accused also attempted to take his own life and is undergoing treatment at Jammu's Government Medical College.

Ganai's Facebook post hinted at his suicide attempt

According to India Today, Gania announced on Facebook that he was taking his own life due to personal issues. A relative reported the post implying suicide to the police. The police then broke into his house and found him in critical condition. They were both rushed to the hospital. Ganai has been charged with murder, and an investigation is underway, the police said.