OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from building
Ramesh Agarwal, the father of OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise building in Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday, reported NDTV. According to reports, around 1 pm, police received word from DLF security that a person had fallen from the 20th floor of The Crest society in Sector 54, Gurugram. The body has been sent for autopsy.
Agarwal was recently spotted at son's wedding
A spokesperson from OYO has confirmed Agarwal's demise, Moneycontrol reported. Ritesh has also issued a statement, saying his father has passed away, per the report. To note, Agarwal was recently spotted at Ritesh's wedding to Geetansha Sood, the director of Formation Ventures Limited. The couple hosted a wedding reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Ritesh issues a statement
"With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on 10 March. His death is a tremendous loss for our family," the statement read.