India

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from building

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 10, 2023, 06:26 pm 1 min read

Ramesh Agarwal was recently spotted at Ritesh's wedding to Geetansha Sood

Ramesh Agarwal, the father of OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise building in Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday, reported NDTV. According to reports, around 1 pm, police received word from DLF security that a person had fallen from the 20th floor of The Crest society in Sector 54, Gurugram. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Agarwal was recently spotted at son's wedding

A spokesperson from OYO has confirmed Agarwal's demise, Moneycontrol reported. Ritesh has also issued a statement, saying his father has passed away, per the report. To note, Agarwal was recently spotted at Ritesh's wedding to Geetansha Sood, the director of Formation Ventures Limited. The couple hosted a wedding reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Ritesh issues a statement

"With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on 10 March. His death is a tremendous loss for our family," the statement read.