McDonald's faces backlash for free meals to Israel soldiers

By Prateek Talukdar 01:50 pm Oct 16, 202301:50 pm

McDonald's Israel has come under fire for offering free meals to Israeli soldiers

McDonald's Israel has come under fire for offering free meals to Israeli soldiers amid Israel's ongoing conflict with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. This decision has sparked outrage, especially in Arab nations, leading to calls for a global boycott of the fast-food chain. In response, McDonald's franchises in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Turkey issued statements supporting people in Gaza, which has been facing Israel's retaliatory strikes. Meanwhile, Pakistan's franchise has distanced itself from the controversy.

Why does this story matter?

Israel is engaged in a war with Hamas, which attacked it on October 7, prompting the former to launch an offensive on Gaza. There have been 2,670 deaths on the Palestinian side and 1,400 on the Israeli side. Israel has also cut off all essential supplies to Gaza to strangulate Hamas. A slew of brands and corporations have voiced their support for Israel. However, there's scant support for Palestinians in Gaza, which Israel has kept under a blockade since 2007.

McDonald's bumper offers for Israelis

McDonald's Israel said it has been donating "tens of thousands of meals" to Israel Defense Forces (IDF), police, rescue forces, hospitals, and residents around the Gaza Strip. Additionally, it is offering a 50% discount to soldiers visiting their outlets. It has opened five additional branches solely for providing donations to Israeli forces and plans to deliver 4,000 meals every day. It has donated 12,000 meals to Israeli forces and residents, the American food giant said on Thursday.

McDonald's Israel's support to Israeli forces is a private act

Arab nations criticize McDonald's support for Israeli forces

However, many social media users slammed McDonald's Israel's decision to provide free meals to Israeli soldiers. People called for boycotting McDonald's for "supporting companies involved in conflicts." Another user wrote, "What a gross act [McDonald's]. Israel cut food, water, and electricity in Gaza and you are giving them free meals. What a shame." The X account of Torah Judaism, which describes itself as "Jews united against Zionism," also boycotted McDonald's "due to its support for the occupying Zionist Israel."

Pro-Palestine Jews also boycott McDonald's Israel

Over 700 children dead in Israel's attacks

Israel has blockaded Gaza and restricted the supply of food, water, electricity, and fuel. Israel's airstrike on Wednesday reportedly killed four paramedics in Gaza, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said. It accused Israel of war crimes, alleging that Israeli forces were targeting ambulances and health facilities. The casualties due to Israel's attacks include more than 700 children in Gaza. Meanwhile, Hamas has kept 150 Israeli hostages as human shields, which it says is for deterring Israel's attacks against them.