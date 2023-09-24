NIA might seize properties of 19 'Khalistani fugitives' in India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 24, 2023 | 06:15 pm 2 min read

NIA has planned to crackdown on Khalistanis and seize properties of 19 fugitives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is reportedly planning to confiscate the properties of 19 Khalistani terrorists in foreign countries under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), NDTV reported. These individuals, currently living in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Dubai, and Pakistan, are accused of spreading anti-India propaganda and advocating for a separate Sikh state, "Khalistan." This comes a day after the probe agency seized the properties of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Punjab.

Why does this story matter?

Pro-Khalistani groups seek to establish a separate religion-based state carved out from Punjab and neighboring areas in India. They also allegedly pose a significant threat to India's national security as they have been running anti-India campaigns from abroad and organizing "Khalistan Referendum" events in various countries, especially Canada. The Indian government previously labeled these activities as "unfortunate" and urged the Canadian government to take action against such elements.

NIA's list exposes global Khalistani network

The NIA's list includes Paramjit Singh, Kulwant Muthra, Gurpreet Singh, Dupinder Jeet, Sukhpal Singh, Sarabjeet Singh Bennur, and Kulwant Singh in the UK; Jay Dhaliwal, Harpreet Singh, Harjap Singh, Amardeep Singh Poorewal, and Himmat Singh in the US. Others include Jatinder Singh and Lakhbir Singh Rode in Canada, Ranjit Singh Neeta and Wadhwa Singh Babbar in Pakistan, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada in Dubai, Gurjant Singh Dhillon in Australia, and Gurmeet Singh. These Khalistani operatives reportedly evaded arrest for years.

Global cooperation vital in counterterrorism efforts

The crackdown on Khalistani elements, including Pannun and the SFJ, is reportedly seen as a crucial step toward ensuring India's safety and security. By targeting these individuals, the NIA aims to dismantle their networks and curb anti-India activities in India and abroad. India now needs cooperation from the international community to apprehend these fugitives. However, it is currently involved in a deep diplomatic slugfest with Canada over the June killing of a Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil.

India-Canada diplomatic row triggers crackdown

Earlier on Saturday, the NIA seized Canada-based pro-Khalistani leader Pannun's property in Punjab, per India Today. The action came days after he issued threats to Hindus living in Canada and asked them to leave the country. To note, ties between India and Canada are at their lowest following a diplomatic spat over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

