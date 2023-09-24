Brij Bhushan harassed wrestlers at every opportunity: Delhi Police

India

Brij Bhushan harassed wrestlers at every opportunity: Delhi Police

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 24, 2023 | 03:58 pm 3 min read

He outraged modesty of victims at every opportunity he got: Prosecution in Brij Bhushan case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh attempted to sexually harass female wrestlers whenever he got an opportunity, the Delhi Police allegedly told a Delhi court on Saturday. As per reports, the police also informed the court that there is sufficient proof to back their charges against the former WFI chief.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police's latest remarks came while Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court was hearing arguments regarding the charges leveled by six prominent female wrestlers against Singh. The delay in action against the outgoing WFI head prompted several renowned Indian wrestlers to agitate in the national capital from January to June.

Singh knew what he was doing: Police to court

Representing the Delhi Police, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava told the court Singh "knew what he was doing." He added Singh intended to outrage the female wrestlers' modesty. While highlighting three types of evidence against the BJP MP, Srivastava stated they were enough to frame charges. According to India Today, these include a written complaint and two recorded statements under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Sections 161 and 164.

More on what cops told court regarding Singh

Citing a complaint by a female wrestler, APP Srivastava reportedly told the court that Singh called the complainant into a room during an event in Tajikistan and forcefully hugged her. When she protested, he allegedly argued that he had done it like a father. "This clearly shows that he was fully aware of his actions," NDTV quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

Singh's lawyer objected to case under IPC Section 354

Singh's lawyer, Rajiv Mohan, previously claimed that a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 against him within India wasn't applicable and that touching a woman without sexual intent doesn't amount to criminal charges. Mohan had also argued that a sanction under CrPC Section 188 is required for a case that has taken place outside the country. However, Srivastava cited several previous judgments and stated that sanction is needed only if all offenses are committed outside India.

Delhi Police's charge sheet against Singh

It's worth recalling that the Delhi Police earlier filed a charge sheet against Singh, a six-time MP, under IPC Sections 354, 354A, 354D, and 506 on June 15. According to the news outlet The Indian Express, the next hearing for the case against the WFI's outgoing chief is scheduled for October 7 in the Rouse Avenue Court.

Share this timeline