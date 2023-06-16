India

Brij Bhushan case: Pressure on minor's family, alleges Sakshee Malikkh

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 16, 2023 | 04:05 pm 3 min read

Wrestlers' protest: Sakshee Malikkh flags concerns over retraction of case by minor

Star Indian wrestler Sakshee Malikkh, who has been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment claims, revealed on Friday that the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police has the name of Singh. She also commented on the cancellation of the minor's case against Singh, stating, "There was a lot of pressure on the family."

Why does this story matter?

After months of protest against Singh by wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Malikkh over sexual harassment claims, the police filed a 1,500-page chargesheet on Thursday. However, it also requested a cancellation report in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, stating an absence of corroborative evidence.

Here's what Malikkh said after chargesheet filed against WFI chief

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Malikkh stated, "He (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) has been named in the chargesheet submitted by police yesterday." "In the minor's case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family. We will decide on the further course of action after our remaining demands are met by the government," the star wrestler added.

Malikkh talks about wrestlers' next step in case

Furthermore, she added that the chargesheet states that Singh is guilty, and their lawyer has filed a plea to get hold of the chargesheet as quickly as possible "so that we can find out the charges." "Our next step would come once we see everything—whether the promises that were made are being fulfilled or not. We are waiting," added Malikkh.

Video of Malikkh's reaction to chargesheet filing

Malikkh flags police's handling of minor's complaint against Singh

On the police's request to dismiss the POCSO case against Singh, Malikkh told the news outlet The Indian Express, "In the POCSO case, if Brij Bhushan was arrested when the minor's statement was (first) recorded before a magistrate, then the minor would not have withdrawn the complaint."

Details on what police told court regarding Singh's POCSO charges

On Thursday, the Delhi Police submitted a request at the Patiala House Courts to withdraw the POCSO charges against the WFI's outgoing chief. "In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under Section 173 CrPC, requesting for cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant," said the police. The matter will be heard on July 4.

Know about charges against Singh

While the police filed a cancellation report in the POCSO case against Singh, it also submitted a chargesheet in Rouse Avenue Court accusing Singh of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, among other charges. As per Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, the chargesheet was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 345A, 354, 354D, and 506 (1). The chargesheet reportedly contains statements from 180 people.

