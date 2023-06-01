Politics

'Suicide? Doesn't sound real': Kapil Sibal's jibe at Brij Bhushan

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 01, 2023, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Sibal represented protesting wrestlers in Supreme Court

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a jibe at Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh﻿, saying his claim about committing "suicide" does not sound real. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, who is facing sexual harassment allegations by women wrestlers, has said multiple times that he would hang himself if even a single accusation is proven.

Singh's claim sounds familiar to PM Modi's 'notebandi': Sibal

In a tweet on Thursday, Sibal said, "Brij Bhushan: 'Ready to hang myself if single allegation proved'. Suicide? Doesn't sound real!" "Sounds familiar: PM (Narendra Modi) on notebandi (demonetization) said to wait for just 50 days...if shortcomings ready to accept any punishment." "After 50 days nothing happened then, nothing will happen now!" he added.

Check out Sibal's Twitter post

All wrestlers are like my children: Singh

To note, Sibal's swipe came a day after Singh reportedly said that all wrestlers were like his "children." "I am once again saying that even if a single allegation is proven against me, I will hang myself," the WFI chief had said at a program in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Sibal, also an advocate, has represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

All allegations against me are baseless: WFI chief

Singh further stated, "It has been four months since they (wrestlers) want me to be hanged, but the government is not hanging me... If you (wrestlers) have proof, give it to the court and if the court hangs me, I will accept it." "Five of the seven Olympic medals (in wrestling) came to India during my tenure. The allegations are baseless," he added.

Wrestlers protesting in Delhi for over a month

Top grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting for over a month, demanding the arrest and removal of Singh from the WFI. Seven female wrestlers, including a minor, have leveled sexual harassment allegations against him. The Delhi Police﻿ registered two cases against Singh last month, including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.