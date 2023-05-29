India

Yasin Malik's death sentence: HC issues notice on NIA's plea

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 29, 2023, 01:56 pm 3 min read

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JLF) chief Yasin Malik. The notice was issued based on a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the death penalty for Malik in a terror funding case. Malik is currently serving a life sentence after a trial court in Delhi found him guilty last year.

Why does this story matter?

Malik was convicted under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) sections for offenses that included waging war against the Indian government.

During last year's hearing, the JKLF chief told the trial court that he would not beg for anything and denied any involvement in the violence or terrorist activities of which he was accused.

Details on NIA's appeal

In its appeal, the probe agency reportedly stated that the country has lost valuable soldiers due to the "act of war" committed by such dreaded terrorists. The NIA also said that the accused has been indulging in and spearheading terrorist activities in the valley for decades with the help of dreaded foreign terrorist organizations.

Flagged issues NIA in its HC plea

Furthermore, the NIA stated that a complete erosion of India's sentencing policy would occur if such dreaded militants were not given the death penalty solely on the basis that they had pleaded guilty. This will result in the creation of a device by which these dreaded militants will have a way out to avoid capital punishment, the agency added.

Malik's case must be reviewed: Mehbooba Mufti

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that Malik's case must be reviewed and reconsidered, as in a democracy like India, even the prime minister's assassins were pardoned. While bashing her cabinet colleague Altaf Bukhari, the PDP supremo also stated that those supporting the hanging of Malik threatened "our collective rights."

Details on Mufti's social media post on Malik

"In a democracy like India where even the assassins of a PM were pardoned, the case of a political prisoner like Yasin Malik must be reviewed and reconsidered," Mufti said in a tweet. "The new political Ikhwan gleefully supporting his hanging is a grave threat to our collective rights," the PDP president added.

BJP attacks Mufti over 'review' remark

In response to Mufti's statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta stated on Sunday that the NIA was right to move the Delhi High Court. "The real face of Mehbooba has been exposed as her support to one of the top terrorists of all times in J&K is the testimony...that there might be some connection between the two," he said.