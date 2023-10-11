How does Hamas get weapon supply despite strict blockade

By Riya Baibhawi 01:46 pm Oct 11, 202301:46 pm

Hamas has used sophisticated weapons in the attacks

Palestinian terror group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday using high-grade weapons. Hamas is based in the Gaza Strip—a 365-square-kilometer area—access to which is strictly controlled by Israel. Despite that, Hamas fighters are able to get their weapons through smugglers who drop them on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea (in the West) or through a vast web of tunnel networks.

Why does this story matter?

Since its formation in 1987, Hamas has been launching attacks on Israel, leading to huge casualties. At least 12,000 people have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict, the Times of Israel reported. Hamas, which de facto governs the Gaza Strip, is massively funded by the Iranian regime and Palestinian expatriates, all of which affects the balance of power in the Middle East.

Who arms the Hamas?

In 2022, the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, admitted to receiving $70 million in military assistance from Iran. The group also uses Iranian-made weapons in their attacks. The Taliban also siphons arms into Gaza. For this purpose, they reportedly use the ammunition left by the US military after their pullout from Afghanistan. Hamas also procures equipment like motorized paragliders using funds from Palestinian expatriates.

Secret tunnels used by Hamas

There is a vast network of clandestine underground tunnels connecting the Gaza Strip to Israel and Egypt. Hamas uses these tunnels to smuggle weapons and fighters into the Gaza Strip. Most of these tunnels stretch up to one meter in width and two-and-a-half meters in height. Weapons like the Fajr-3, Fajr-5, and M302 rockets from Syria and Iran are reportedly supplied through these channels.

Where is Hamas getting US-made weapons from?

As the war continues, a US lawmaker has raised questions about US-made weapons being used by Hamas. Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, in an online post, asserted, "We need to work with Israel to track serial numbers on any U.S. weapons used by Hamas against Israel. Did they come from Afghanistan? Did they come from Ukraine? Highly likely the answer is both."

